CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston receives, administers first doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations

The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Williston.

300 doses of the Moderna vaccine were delivered to CHI St. Alexius Health today.

It’s a bit different from the Pfizer vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two shots, three weeks apart.

Moderna’s requires two doses, four weeks apart.

The Chief Medical Officer tells us storage for the two vaccines is quite different as well.

“The advantage for us with the Moderna vaccine is that it doesn’t require that same degree of cold storage. The Pfizer vaccine has to be reconstituted so there’s more work for the pharmacies. Additionally, it needs to be kept at 80-degrees below zero which is the super cold freezer that most small communities don’t have.” General Surgeon and Chief Medical Officer Wayne Anderson said.