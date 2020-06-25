CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston receives new equipment

In today’s Your Health First, CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston is advancing operations with new equipment.

As a part of a $3 million grant, the hospital was able to acquire a $26,000 LUCAS chest compression machine.

This device allows for less hands-on work with a patient which is extremely important now, as nurses and doctors could be exposed to COVID-19.

It also allows staff to continue providing other care while the machine performs continuous CPR, which is critical during cardiac arrest.

“What this system does is it continuously does the compressions as we’re doing CPR. The compressions they just keep going, you know, so if we have a second to run and get something else we can do that otherwise there would need to be two people here at all times to run code on a patient,” ER Nurse Melissa Viall said.

This now makes two total LUCAS Machines for the hospital.

