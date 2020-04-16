CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston sharing a little hope through video

As of Wednesday, the CHI St. Alexius Health Center shared a video on Facebook called “A Video of HOPE”

The 30-second clip expresses hope for tomorrow, unity and a thank you from COVID-19 frontline workers, thanking people for their support.

CHI St. Alexius’ President in Williston says the hope is to reach more than just the Williston community, but all across the state by simply sharing the video.

“When you get to or face difficult times, the thing that always gets us through is coming together, banding together and leaning on one another,” Dan Bjerknes President of CHI St Alexius Health in Williston said.

To watch the video, Click Here.