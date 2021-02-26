CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston shows appreciation with ‘Thank a Resident Day’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston gave thanks to soon-to-be family medicine providers in honor of “Thank a Resident Day” on Friday.

KX News spoke to the Residency Program Coordinator who says although this is an annual, national event, this is their first time participating.

The residents, who are licensed doctors working toward certifications, were surprised with goodies like gift baskets and cards.

The coordinator says a lot of the residents’ work tends to go unnoticed, so this was just a small token of appreciation.

“They kind of get thrown into some very unique situations and do a lot that most people don’t realize they do and this just gives us, especially in COVID times, an opportunity to just pause for a second to say, ‘Thank you,'” Brittny Mayo said.

Mayo says they currently have four residents on staff.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Black History Wrap-Up

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26

Drug Bust

Year in Parks

Therapy Services

Calls for Resignation

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/26

A pattern shift just in time for the weekend

FURRY FRIDAY FEB 26

NDC FEB 26

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/26

WDA Basketball

Regional Basketball

SYSK Julie Mcelwain

Trap Shooting Grant

Animals Rescued

MUST SEE: 81-year-old "Fitness Gran" takes over TikTok

Luke Simons

Thursday, February 25th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News