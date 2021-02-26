CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston shows appreciation with ‘Thank a Resident Day’

CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston gave thanks to soon-to-be family medicine providers in honor of “Thank a Resident Day” on Friday.

KX News spoke to the Residency Program Coordinator who says although this is an annual, national event, this is their first time participating.

The residents, who are licensed doctors working toward certifications, were surprised with goodies like gift baskets and cards.

The coordinator says a lot of the residents’ work tends to go unnoticed, so this was just a small token of appreciation.

“They kind of get thrown into some very unique situations and do a lot that most people don’t realize they do and this just gives us, especially in COVID times, an opportunity to just pause for a second to say, ‘Thank you,'” Brittny Mayo said.

Mayo says they currently have four residents on staff.