CHI St. Alexius Health places restrictions on visitors

Just hearing the word "pandemic" might make you feel uneasy. A mindfulness educator said there are a few things you can do to combat anxiety right now -- and even support your immune system.

First, she recommended meditation. A breathing practice helps to get out of your head. Next, turning the TV off every now and then helps. She said constant information can make us feel overwhelmed. Also, get your body moving, get outside, do things that make you feel good, and make sure you're getting good sleep -- do things that help relax you.