CHI St. Alexius Health places restrictions on visitors

CHI St. Alexius placed restrictions on visitors on Friday after monitoring COVID-19 developments, saying the “safety of our visitors, patients, employees and physicians remains our highest priority.”
The visitor restrictions include:
- Visitation is restricted to one immediate family member 14 and older at a time
- Some departments may have more stringent restrictions based on patient population
- All visitors will be screen upon arrival
- New visiting hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day
Visitation restrictions will remain in place until further notice.