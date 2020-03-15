Breaking News
Governor announces K-12 closures for 5 days in North Dakota

CHI St. Alexius Health Updates Visitor Policy

BISMARCK, N.D.– CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck updated its visitor restrictions Sunday.

The hospital sent out the following statement, outlining the new policy that went into effect the same day:

“The safety of our visitors, patients, employees, and physicians, remains our highest priority. To decrease exposure and limit the spread of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus), visitation to hospital patients has been updated as follows:

Visitors, age 18 and older, are restricted to 2 per patient.

· Visits to pediatric patients and patients in the NICU areas are limited to parents or legal guardians only.

· Maternity Center visitors are limited to 2 adult visitors only.

· People accompanying surgical or procedure patients are limited to 2 healthy adults.

· On the Transitional Care Unit (TCU), visitors are limited to the immediate family members of those TCU residents who are at end-of-life care.

It is important that we take these measures to ensure the health and safety of our patients, employees, and community. If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please call one of our Urgent Care or Family Medicine clinics to be screened.

While we realize these temporary steps may cause inconvenience to family members and visitors, we appreciate your understanding and support as we make every effort to ensure the safety of our patients and employees.

Visitor restrictions will remain in place until further notice.”

