CHI St. Alexius Health Williston announces new surgeons

WILLISTON — CHI Saint Alexius Health in Williston announced new members to their orthopedic team.

The nearly 100-year-old hospital has finally equipped a full surgeon staff, now offering 24-7 orthopedic coverage — something they couldn’t offer before.

This will reduce the number of patients needing to be transferred to surrounding facilities.

Dr. Mai, Dr. Smith and Dr. Brown all have at least 10 years of experience under their belt and Brown believes with Williston’s steady growing community, that this is needed.

“One of my first practices was in Willmar, Minnesota where I went and provided care, so I’m used to providing rural medical care and I think it’s important that patients in rural communities have access to high-quality healthcare,” said Dr. Gregory Brown.

Dr. Brown is already working, while Dr. Mai and Dr. Smith will begin soon.