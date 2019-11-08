CHI St. Alexius Health Williston announces new surgeons

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLISTON — CHI Saint Alexius Health in Williston announced new members to their orthopedic team.

The nearly 100-year-old hospital has finally equipped a full surgeon staff, now offering 24-7 orthopedic coverage — something they couldn’t offer before.

This will reduce the number of patients needing to be transferred to surrounding facilities.

Dr. Mai, Dr. Smith and Dr. Brown all have at least 10 years of experience under their belt and Brown believes with Williston’s steady growing community, that this is needed.

“One of my first practices was in Willmar, Minnesota where I went and provided care, so I’m used to providing rural medical care and I think it’s important that patients in rural communities have access to high-quality healthcare,” said Dr. Gregory Brown.

Dr. Brown is already working, while Dr. Mai and Dr. Smith will begin soon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

U-Mary vs Concordia

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary vs Concordia"

Turtle Mountain vs Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Mountain vs Legacy"

No More Bells

Thumbnail for the video titled "No More Bells"

Simle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Simle"

Veterans Voices: Calvin Grinnell

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Calvin Grinnell"

Williston Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Schools"

Veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans"

Lincoln PD Hit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln PD Hit"

Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah"

Thursday, November 7th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, November 7th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan"

College Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Volleyball"

Veteran Bottle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran Bottle"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/7"

Kmart

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kmart"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

GSI Charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "GSI Charges"

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/7"

A Brief Warm-Up Before A Bigger Cool Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Brief Warm-Up Before A Bigger Cool Down"
More Video

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge