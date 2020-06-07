CHI St. Alexius Health Williston assuring public all facilities are safe to return to

Like most hospitals, St. Alexius Health in Williston stopped all visitation and walk-in appointments to help lower the spread of COVID-19, but as restrictions across the state have lifted so have the guidelines at both of the hospitals and clinics.

The healthcare facility wants to assure the community that it is taking all precautionary measures for each visitor with screening questions, social distance enforcements, more sanitizing stations, and recommending all patients, visitors, and staff wear some sort of face covering.

“It shouldn’t be an intimidating process if you can actually get in here, and everyone is being extremely cautious on this side.” Family Medicine Clinic CHI St. Alexius of Williston Robert Kemp M.D. said.