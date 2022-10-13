BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Leaders with CHI St. Alexius have provided an update on a recent network issue that the health center has been dealing with. According to the health center’s parent company, CommonSpirit Health, the issue has been confirmed as a ransomware attack.

A press release issued by CommonSpirit states: “As previously shared, upon discovering the ransomware attack, we took immediate steps to protect our systems, contain the incident, begin an investigation, and ensure continuity of care. Our facilities are following existing protocols for system outages, which includes taking certain systems offline, such as electronic health records. In addition, we are taking steps to mitigate the disruption and maintain continuity of care. To further assist and support our team in the investigation and response process, we engaged leading cybersecurity specialists and notified law enforcement.”

At this time it is unknown what caused the ransomware attack and how much longer the network issues will continue.

CommonSpirit says they will continue to conduct a thorough forensics investigation and review of their systems and also seek to determine if there are any data impacts as part of that process.

You can read the full press release issued by CommonSpirit Health right here.