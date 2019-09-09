CHI St. Alexius Hospital expands

The oil boom brought a lot of people to Western North Dakota. Since, things have died down, but one health care provider says they are still seeing their patient numbers rise.

Over the past few years, CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston has seen growing numbers and has had to create new services.

“Our town has really changed. Our average age is 32, so we’ve had to change some of the services that we offer,” says Lori Hahn, VP of Patient Care.

Some of those services include a new birthplace for mothers. Costing over 1 million dollars. With the new center, more jobs were created.

Lori says, “We’ve had a significant increase in volume in obstetrics, so we’ve added many new staff, and they start out in postpartum and then we train them to go to the nursery and then to labor and delivery.”

Hahn says when recruiting new nurses or health care professionals, they don’t limit themselves to where they look but they start right across town.

“I have a very good relationship with our Williston college, and so I do go into their classrooms and visit with them. I also am on their advisory board so I’ve really gotten to know their instructors. So that’s really worked out well.”

With the high demand for healthcare professionals, one new nurse at the hospital says she’s seen the growth first hand.

“With the oil boom, of course, we had a lot of people come in and with that there was change, there was growth. It took us a while as a community, and as a hospital to accommodate to that,” says Jordan Snellings, a nurse at the hospital.

Seeing the need, right here at home in the healthcare field, Jordan says it was a no brainer to work at the very hospital she was born in.

“I like the aspect that I’m able to meet people from my own community and from a lot of places around the world because Williston has grown so much since I was a kid,” Jordan adds.

With things not slowing down anytime soon, Jordan says she encourages people to work right at the hospital, where things are changing constantly.

The hospital says they are looking at numerous positions in their emergency room, and with volumes exceeding more than they anticipated, possibly even more openings in the new birthplace center.

