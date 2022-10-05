BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — CHI St. Alexius hosted a community hiring event on Wednesday afternoon.

And right now, there are looking for people to fill in all kinds of jobs.

The event started at 3 p.m. and ended at 6 p.m.

Hospital officials say this gave people a chance to look at the different job opportunities St. Alexius has to offer.

Some job openings focus on supply chain, phlebotomy, food and nutrition, clinic office assistants, and more.

“We are looking for employees across all levels of the hospital and we welcome anyone to go on our website and apply,” said Kara Jones, a recruiter.

Officials say the event was a complete success. There will be another hiring event later this month for registered nurses, respiratory therapists, radiology techs, and surgical techs.