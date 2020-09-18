CHI St. Alexius in Williston bringing flu vaccinations to you

Bringing the flu shot to you.

CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston is stepping away from the normal, thanks to a grant.

In partnership with the North Dakota Department of Health, CHI is offering off-site vaccinations at five locations.

Shots are free and aimed toward select community members who may be at high-risk for both the seasonal flu and COVID-19.

We spoke with the Foundation Director who says due to COVID, they’re taking vaccinations to people instead.

“This year we wanted to meet the community where they were, especially for those who are at risk, for not only COVID but also for the flu. So that would be the uninsured, incarcerated, things like that,” Janna Lutz said.

Here is the full schedule:

Sept. 16 – Inmates at the Jail

Sept. 17 – Law Enforcement and EMS

Sept. 24 – District 1 Elementary School Teachers

Sept. 30 – Northwest Human Services Center staff and clients

Oct. 1 – Daycare providers, other teachers and uninsured pregnant mothers

For more information on the off-site clinics, CLICK HERE.

