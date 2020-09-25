Coronavirus
CHI St. Alexius in Williston giving away free masks to help curb COVID-19

Williams County is currently in the Moderate Risk Level, and according to Gov. Doug Burgum, it’s rapidly approaching the High Risk Level.

As a way to help, CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston is hosting a free drive-by adult cloth mask event.

It’s happening Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at door 1.

You are asked to stay in your vehicles at the drive-by when you get your mask.

A limited supply will be available, so it is first come first serve.

“So we’re trying to do our part to arm the community with what they need to hopefully drive down those numbers,” Nurse Practioner Anna Wolf said.

Staff members say there will be future events for those who can’t make it Saturday.

