CHI St. Alexius in Williston Helps Bring Comfort During the Holidays

The Reflection of Love is a memorial service, just for the holidays.

This time of year is about family and friends coming together to enjoy one another’s love, joy and laughter, but those who’ve lost someone may experience the season in a different light.

Yesterday evening, this service brought the community together to support those who may feel or be alone and uplift them through conversation — bringing a bit of warmth back to the holiday season.

“It just is a great way to spreading our love to each other and make sure we’re honoring each other during this moment and meeting each other where we’re at. We all struggle with different areas of grieving. We all grieve differently, but this is just a way to come together to just love on each other during this event,” said Emily Pipkin, Social Worker at CHI St. Alexius.