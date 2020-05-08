CHI St. Alexius in Williston preparing to resume elective surgeries

Like most hospitals, CHI St. Alexius Health stopped performing elective surgeries to make rooms readily available for COVID-19 patients, but now they’re taking the steps to be able to start elective surgeries once again by following all CDC guidelines and making all patients be tested for coronavirus 24 to 96 hours prior to surgery.

“Even more so now we want to keep everyone safe. Patients, hospital employees, staff, we want to try and not get a real surge of sick folks here in Williston,” General Surgeon at CHI St. Alexius Williston Wayne Anderson said.

To reschedule or schedule a future appointment they ask that you contact the hospital.