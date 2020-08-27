CHI St. Alexius in Williston offering teachers free flu vaccinations through September

In partnership with the North Dakota Department of Health, CHI St. Alexius in Williston is offering free flu vaccines.

This is available to all teachers in the area throughout the month of September.

You simply come in during regular hours, say what school you teach at and get your shot.

One staff member tells us vaccinations are limited so it will be done on a first come, first serve basis.

“CHI as a whole, we are happy to provide to our teachers and give information and be a resource and help to support the community,” Melanie Brock said.

Masks are required for your visit and your temperature will be taken at the door.