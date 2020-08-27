CHI St. Alexius in Williston offering teachers free flu vaccinations through September

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In partnership with the North Dakota Department of Health, CHI St. Alexius in Williston is offering free flu vaccines.

This is available to all teachers in the area throughout the month of September.

You simply come in during regular hours, say what school you teach at and get your shot.

One staff member tells us vaccinations are limited so it will be done on a first come, first serve basis.

“CHI as a whole, we are happy to provide to our teachers and give information and be a resource and help to support the community,” Melanie Brock said.

Masks are required for your visit and your temperature will be taken at the door.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

Nedrose Volleyball

First Day of School

Flu Shots

YHF

Mosquito Control

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/27

BPS Back to School

Capitol Upgrades

Air Quality

Bishop Ryan Back to School

Recovery Support

New Bookmobile

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/27

Thursday's Forecast: Scattered storms & cooler temps

NDC AUG 27

Suffrage Event

Mandan Football

Minot Football

Farmtastic Anamoose

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss