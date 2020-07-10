CHI St. Alexius in Williston receives donation to upgrade cancer center

The Leonard P. Nelson Cancer Center at CHI St. Alexius in Williston is upgrading its patient recovery room thanks to a donation from Thrivent Financial.

A new infusion chair has been installed.

The chair is equipped with warning systems, massage functions, recharging ports, tablet mounts and many more features to provide a comfortable environment for those receiving treatment.

The financial group has even gone the extra mile to make the treatment room feel a little more like home.

“They wanted to create a more welcoming and different kind of environment, a warm environment. So whether that is inspirational pictures on the wall or sayings or things like that,” CHI Williston Foundation Director Janna Lutz said.

Thrivent Financial also plans to start making care packages for patients.

All upgrades should be done by this fall.