CHI St. Alexius Now Offering CPR, First Aid Classes

A healthcare provider in Williston is adding a program that could come in handy for new parents.

CHI St. Alexius of Williston is now offering CPR and first aid classes for new and expecting parents, as well as babysitters ages 12 to 14.

The $40, four and a half hour course will provide hands-on training for up to six participants — and each person will receive a certification card once they’re done. The expert in charge of the classes said the schedule is starting to fill up.

“We’re up to about six classes this year for the new parents. We go through infant CPR, adult CPR, and if they want they can sign up for the first aid class as well, but mostly they sign up for the CPR classes” said Amalia Brandenburger, Clinical Nurse Educator, CHI Alexius

She said they plan to increase class sizes if the demand increases.