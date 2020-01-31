CHI St. Alexius of Williston Has New Midwives

CHI Saint Alexius of Williston’s New Midwives (Left to Right) Chelsea Smith and Heather Hass Surrounding Already Midwife Shannon Shephard (Middle)

Expected mothers in the Williams County area now have more choices when it comes to caring for their babies.

Last year, CHI St. Alexius in Williston had more than 900 child-births, but only one midwife to help mothers who needed that extra assistance.

As those numbers increased, the hospital decided to hire two new midwives to help assist.

All three midwives are highly certified and said they can help not only with mothers and childbirths but with women of all ages mother or not.

Shannon Shepherd, who has been doing this for more than six years said the new girls are ready to begin this new adventure.

“I’m excited because this is the beginning of their new career and I really want them to learn to love the profession as much as I love the profession and I can already see that enthusiasm and that love shining through them to bring to work every day,” said six-year midwife, Shannon Shepherd.

Both midwives have now been working a little over a week.