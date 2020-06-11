CHI St. Alexius Pediatric Center in Williston has moved locations

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic medical staff have created a respiratory clinic to care for COVID-19 patients and separate them from the general public.

This new clinic has taken over the pediatrics main center relocating it to separate space within the hospital.

A pediatric practicioner says no matter the location, high quality service is still being provided.

“We’re trying to encourage that kids don’t miss out on the health care. There are important vaccinations that they need and there are important milestones and guidance that we need to give to help educate on what to watch for, what to look for.” CHI St Alexius in Williston Pediatric Practitioner Joe Stonehocker said.

Medical staff still recommend you wear a face covering if you visit the hospital.