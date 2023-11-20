BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Last week, nurses at CHI St. Alexius picketed outside the hospital in Bismarck, asking for better wages and staffing.

Now, KX News has contacted CHI to discover how their labor discussions are progressing.

“We have been negotiating in good faith for the past several months,” said CHI Media Team Member Terry Douglass, “and will continue to do so. A competitive wage and benefits package is currently on the table, but out of respect for the process and our employees, we have no additional comment at this time.”

Douglass says the hospital is hopeful that they will soon be able to reach an agreement with the nurses.