CHI St. Alexius Williston Medical Center purchases state-of-art equipment

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Like most healthcare systems, CHI St. Alexius in Williston wants to stay on top of their game to best serve the community and by doing so, they’ve purchased some new equipment.

Surgical Services Supervisor Kathy Mayo said, “CHI St. Alexius in Williston is the first hospital in the state and the only one in our region to have this new technology.”

Just two weeks ago, CHI St. Alexius Williston Medical Center purchased five new Stryker 1688 Towers equipped with True Native 4K Surgical Video Capabilities

“The new Stryker Tower utilizes both fluorescence and laser technology to help determine the best approach for each individual patient,” Mayo said.

Here’s how it works.

“Our anesthesia provider injects in a dye into the patient’s IV before the case. That dye attaches itself to blood and when we activate the laser, the dye excites the blood and it illuminates,” she said.

Mayo says this now allows doctors to pinpoint exact problems in areas like knees, shoulders and even the gallbladder, which is a common problem for most patients.

The technology could also lead to shorter and safer surgeries for both the patient and surgeon with key features like Pneumoclear.

“It’s a built-in smoke evacuator, and it kicks on automatically as you’re cauterizing during your procedure. It takes the smoke particles out of the abdomen and puts it through a filtration system within the machine so that smoke or plume never goes back out into the air helping all parties involved,” Mayo said.

This equipment did have a hefty price tag of nearly a million dollars, but with the help of generous donations to the CHI Foundation, the cost was covered.

“It’s awesome when we can finally gather enough support to purchase something that we really really need,” CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center Foundation Director Janna Lutz said.

“All the surgeons that have used it are really really impressed,” Mayo said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

National Nurses Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Nurses Day"

National Guard Helping

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Guard Helping"

Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Golf"

Grant County Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant County Track"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6"

The Dark Web - Origin Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Dark Web - Origin Story"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6"

Local businesses protest to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses protest to reopen"

Some crazy clouds explained

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some crazy clouds explained"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/6"

Wednesday forecast: A nice warm up with mostly sunny skies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday forecast: A nice warm up with mostly sunny skies"

New Salem Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Golf"

Legacy Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Track and Field"

Teacher Appreciation Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Appreciation Day"

Sales Tax Vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sales Tax Vote"

Impact Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impact Survey"

Long-term Care Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-term Care Cases"

NDHSCA Awards

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Awards"

Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge