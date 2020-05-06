CHI St. Alexius Williston Medical Center purchases state-of-art equipment

Like most healthcare systems, CHI St. Alexius in Williston wants to stay on top of their game to best serve the community and by doing so, they’ve purchased some new equipment.

Surgical Services Supervisor Kathy Mayo said, “CHI St. Alexius in Williston is the first hospital in the state and the only one in our region to have this new technology.”

Just two weeks ago, CHI St. Alexius Williston Medical Center purchased five new Stryker 1688 Towers equipped with True Native 4K Surgical Video Capabilities

“The new Stryker Tower utilizes both fluorescence and laser technology to help determine the best approach for each individual patient,” Mayo said.

Here’s how it works.

“Our anesthesia provider injects in a dye into the patient’s IV before the case. That dye attaches itself to blood and when we activate the laser, the dye excites the blood and it illuminates,” she said.

Mayo says this now allows doctors to pinpoint exact problems in areas like knees, shoulders and even the gallbladder, which is a common problem for most patients.

The technology could also lead to shorter and safer surgeries for both the patient and surgeon with key features like Pneumoclear.

“It’s a built-in smoke evacuator, and it kicks on automatically as you’re cauterizing during your procedure. It takes the smoke particles out of the abdomen and puts it through a filtration system within the machine so that smoke or plume never goes back out into the air helping all parties involved,” Mayo said.

This equipment did have a hefty price tag of nearly a million dollars, but with the help of generous donations to the CHI Foundation, the cost was covered.

“It’s awesome when we can finally gather enough support to purchase something that we really really need,” CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center Foundation Director Janna Lutz said.

“All the surgeons that have used it are really really impressed,” Mayo said.