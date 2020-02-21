Live Now
CHI St. Alexius Williston Pharmacy Getting Renovation

Every year, hospitals are required to have up to date equipment, certifications and many other things. CHI St. Alexius in Williston is doing just that.

After three years of conversation, its old pharmacy is undergoing a million-dollar renovation.

It will have state of the art equipment for medicine storage and high priority sterilization to ensure patients are getting the best quality of health care they can get.

“The quality of our products is going to be enhanced. Our workers will now be protected handling medicine and our patients are going to now get the finest health care that we can provide,” Director of CHI St. Alexius Williston Pharmacy Dave Sandberg said.

Renovations will be completed by early March.

