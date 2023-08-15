BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Chick-fil-A is putting a twist on its original chicken sandwich later this month, as well as inventing a new sweet treat to wash it down.

According to a press release, the new Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich will be topped with custom-made creamy pimento cheese and mild pickled jalapenos and served on a hot bun with honey.

“We wanted to create a standout sandwich that would deliver a unique spin for our guests,” explained Chick-fil-A Chef and Sandwich Creator Stuart Tracy, “without losing the classic taste of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich uses ingredients and flavors our guests have never experienced at Chick-fil-A before, balancing savory, sweet, and spicy elements using the highest quality ingredients. With our custom-made pimento cheese and specially sourced jalapeños, we hope to deliver a new and exciting sandwich our guests will love.”

Along with the new Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, you can also try Chick-fil-A’s new seasonal dessert, the Caramel Crumb Milkshake.

The two new menu items are set to debut on Monday, August 28.