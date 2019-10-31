Chick-fil-A coming to Bismarck

KX News has just confirmed: Chick-fil-A is coming to Bismarck.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A Inc. announced today that it has inked a deal to open its first restaurant in Bismarck, slated to open in the year 2021.



This will be the first Chick-fil-A location to open in the state’s capital and will be located off of South 3rd Street, just north of East Bismarck Expressway– next to the Kirkwood Mall.



The company says like all Chick-fil-A restaurants, this location will be locally owned and operated and will create approximately 75 local jobs.