BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — All stores and restaurants at the Kirkwood Mall on Friday were locked down following police and SWAT surrounding the Bismarck Hotel on S 3rd Street while looking for wanted attempted murderer, James Vann.

The lockdown has since been lifted and 3rd Street reopened to the public.

Chick-fil-A took to Facebook following their reopening to let residents know that they could now stop by to eat again, but made a very important note as well — Law Enforcement Officers eat for free!

The restaurant made sure to thank officers for keeping the community safe as well. An incredibly kind gesture in what has been a stressful and worrisome day for police and residents alike.