Chick-fil-A opens to long lines in Bismarck

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fans of a popular fast food restaurant weren’t chicken to wait in long lines for the newest food option in town.

After much anticipation, Chick-fil-A has finally arrived at the Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck.

Thursday’s grand opening featured drive-thru lines dozens of cars deep for much of the day as customers waited to get their chicken sandwiches, nuggets and waffle fries.

The latest fast food joint is a welcome change for some Bismarck residents who say they’re happy to have a different option.

“I get the chicken sandwich here. I just like it because it’s something different other than Burger King and McDonald’s,” Brady Wariner said while waiting to place an order.

The fast food chain is open until 9 p.m. and is closed on Sundays.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories