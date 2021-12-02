Chick-fil-A opens to long lines in Bismarck

Fans of a popular fast food restaurant weren’t chicken to wait in long lines for the newest food option in town.

After much anticipation, Chick-fil-A has finally arrived at the Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck.

Thursday’s grand opening featured drive-thru lines dozens of cars deep for much of the day as customers waited to get their chicken sandwiches, nuggets and waffle fries.

The latest fast food joint is a welcome change for some Bismarck residents who say they’re happy to have a different option.

“I get the chicken sandwich here. I just like it because it’s something different other than Burger King and McDonald’s,” Brady Wariner said while waiting to place an order.

The fast food chain is open until 9 p.m. and is closed on Sundays.