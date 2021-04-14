Chief Health Strategist addresses blood clots, other concerns over Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The CDC and FDA’s pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shows our safety system is working, according to North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist, Dr. Joshua Wynne.

He says the development of blood clots is serious, but it’s still less than a one-in-a-million chance, happening to only six women out of 6.8 million Americans who were given this vaccine. In fact, the odds of being struck by lightning in any given year are twice as likely, at one in 500,000.

Dr. Wynne says what is possibly concerning is that similar side effects were found with the AstraZeneca vaccine in other countries. It’s the same type of vaccine as Johnson & Johnson.

Ultimately, he says the pause should reassure everyone that the system works.

“I mean this is personal for me because I have a dear relative who, a week ago, got the J&J vaccine. So, does this have my full attention? Yes,” Dr. Wynne shared.

“She’s doing fine, knock on wood, and the odds that she’s going to have a problem are extraordinarily low. But, of course, I am concerned about this, and we’re staying in close contact with her.”

Dr. Wynne says the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are completely different, adding blood clots have not been reported in these two after tens of millions of administered doses.