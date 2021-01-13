Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Chief Health Strategist: Cases of COVID-19 caused by variants are going largely undetected

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As of Wednesday evening, the CDC has reported 76 cases of a more transmissible variant of the coronavirus. In fact, North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne says it spreads anywhere between 1 to 2 times more quickly.

So far, no cases have been reported in North Dakota but that doesn’t mean it’s not here.

Dr. Wynne tells KX News that a PCR test, or the swab test that’s been used to detect COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic, does not detect which variant someone has. That would require further genomic testing, something Dr. Wynne says, the U.S. is behind on.

“We need to be doing that surveillance even more,” Dr. Wynne said.

“The Department of Health does it to some extent, but we collectively, in this case, we the United States, certainly should ramp up our ability to do that.”

This is something the U.S. does on a regular basis with the flu, but not with the coronavirus, meaning, it’s fair to assume there are more cases out there and more variants.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

CDC recommends universal mask wearing

Dr. Wynne: Mutation Vaccine

Vaccine Ethics

ND to DC

Bracing for Unrest

KX Gives Back: NDHP

Truck Driver Program

Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Wayne Stenehjem

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/13

Transgender Athlete Bill

Feeding Frontline Workers

Jenny Cudd Riots at U.S. Capitol

Jenny Cudd Statement

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/13

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/13

Record breaking warmth before possible damaging wind tonight

Comparing our current winter to the past

NDC JAN 13

WDA Hockey

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories