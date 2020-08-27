Chief Health Strategist: plasma treatment is “likely not a game-changer”

This week the FDA gave emergency approval for COVID-19 plasma treatment, saying it may be effective.

It was actually another topic of conversation at Minot’s COVID-19 press conference Tuesday. A Trinity doctor said the hospital has treated about 20 patients with plasma, and it seems to be helping.

Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of the blood given by someone who has had the coronavirus, recovered, and developed antibodies.

North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne says the consensus in the medical community is that it is somewhat encouraging. But, there has not been enough research or clinical trials to know much at all about its effectiveness.

Luckily, he doesn’t see a whole lot of possible negative side effects of being injected with the plasma, other than it could get peoples’ hopes up inappropriately.

Either way, Dr. Wynne says this is not the game-changer we’re all waiting for.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a solution. I think it could be part of the solution,” he added.

Ultimately, Dr. Wynne says he’s just waiting to see more data before he can give any real review.