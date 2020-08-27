Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Chief Health Strategist: plasma treatment is “likely not a game-changer”

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week the FDA gave emergency approval for COVID-19 plasma treatment, saying it may be effective.

It was actually another topic of conversation at Minot’s COVID-19 press conference Tuesday. A Trinity doctor said the hospital has treated about 20 patients with plasma, and it seems to be helping.

Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of the blood given by someone who has had the coronavirus, recovered, and developed antibodies.

North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne says the consensus in the medical community is that it is somewhat encouraging. But, there has not been enough research or clinical trials to know much at all about its effectiveness.

Luckily, he doesn’t see a whole lot of possible negative side effects of being injected with the plasma, other than it could get peoples’ hopes up inappropriately.

Either way, Dr. Wynne says this is not the game-changer we’re all waiting for.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a solution. I think it could be part of the solution,” he added.

Ultimately, Dr. Wynne says he’s just waiting to see more data before he can give any real review.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Farmtastic Anamoose

Convalescent Plasma

Copper Protection

Legacy Boy's Soccer

Bismarck Football

Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Childcare Solutions

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/26

Teachers working on how to keep youngsters safe

Record Fish

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/26

Wednesday's Forecast: Scattered storms and slightly cooler temps

Pole Fitness

Pole Fitness Live

NDC AUG 26

Northwoods League

WDA Boy's Tennis

WDA Boy's Soccer

Trinity Staff Testing

Sturgis Cases

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss