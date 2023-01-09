WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KXNET) — The Torrie Lynn Vader trial is now underway in Watford City.

In 2021, 43-year-old Vader was arrested and charged with a felony count of child abuse on a five-month-old baby who was attending the daycare facility Vader worked at.

The five-month-old was life-flighted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo after her mom picked her up from daycare and found her unresponsive.

Doctors determined that the five-month-old had symptoms of shaken baby syndrome, which resulted in permanent brain damage.

When Vader was questioned by the Williston Police Department, she claimed the infant had fallen but she didn’t notice any injuries.

Vader’s attorney requested a change of venue for her trial when bias from the Williams County area was a concern.

The trial was moved to McKenzie County and the court is expected to have a verdict on January 13.

The jury consists of seven men and seven women.

Vader is facing up to life in prison if convicted.