Child Airlifted to Fargo; Man Faces Class B Child Abuse Felony

A 27-year-old Bismarck man faces a class b felony child abuse charge after a 2-month-old child was brought to the hospital.

The infant had injuries to the face, including bruising to the forehead, right eye and the tip of the tongue as well as a subdermal hematoma, or a brain bleed.

The child was in the care of Andrew Procive.

Court documents state Procive shook the infant as many as three times and slammed them to the couch and mattress.

He says he lost his temper during a video game.

Procive faces a $500,000 bond.

The child was airlifted to Fargo for further treatment.