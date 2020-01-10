Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Child Airlifted to Fargo; Man Faces Class B Child Abuse Felony

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A 27-year-old Bismarck man faces a class b felony child abuse charge after a 2-month-old child was brought to the hospital.

The infant had injuries to the face, including bruising to the forehead, right eye and the tip of the tongue as well as a subdermal hematoma, or a brain bleed.

The child was in the care of Andrew Procive.

Court documents state Procive shook the infant as many as three times and slammed them to the couch and mattress.

He says he lost his temper during a video game.

Procive faces a $500,000 bond.

The child was airlifted to Fargo for further treatment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Wilkinson Boxing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilkinson Boxing"

Trying to Box

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trying to Box"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/10"

Low Wind Chills Last All Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Wind Chills Last All Day"

FURRY FRIDAY

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY"

All Saints Soup Kitchen

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Saints Soup Kitchen"

High School Wrestling - Jan. 9

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Wrestling - Jan. 9"

Fire Follow-Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Follow-Up"

Nate Humann

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nate Humann"

Legacy Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Wrestling"

Dickinson HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson HS Bball"

Thursday, January 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Construction"

Hwy 85 Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hwy 85 Crash"

New Town Bypass

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Bypass"

Watford City Surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Surge"

Justin Weiss

Thumbnail for the video titled "Justin Weiss"

Heating Assistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heating Assistance"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge