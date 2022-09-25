MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The connection between families and their child care provider is crucial

Child Care Aware is providing a class for child care providers about sharing concerns with families.

The purpose of this seminar is to support the child care providers in positive encouraging ways.

“Our best outlook is for those children and so it really does take a village to raise a child and when we work as a team it becomes a lot more successful,” said Aspire ND Inclusion Coach, Ashley Stroth.

Child Care Aware supports providers who serve those from birth to the age of 12.

Through the process child care providers are required to have training hours in order to keep their licenses and these training’s are to help providers gain the knowledge they need.

“They also have start up program that helps those who are interested in becoming child care providers and so they have that support system and they also have a few other areas of expertise too,” added Stroth.

Training’s like these are important for not only the providers but for the families they serve because education is all about being on the same page.

“There’s a lot of different types of child care providers so there’s centers, home based programs, groups and a facility. So, there’s a lot of different license types and so sometimes there’s many teachers in one facility or your on your own and doing things by yourself, and so it’s really a way to connect, as well as learn and grow,” said Stroth

Child Care Aware works with more than 400 child care resources to ensure that all families have access to quality, affordable child care.

Child Care Aware also helps families find a child care provider if they would like one.

For more information on Child Care Aware, visit their website.