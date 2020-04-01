Child neglect charges in drunk driving crash in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A Mandan man is facing criminal charges after police say he crashed his vehicle while heavily intoxicated with his young son inside.

Thirty-six-year-old Tarrell Littlebear is charged with felony child neglect. Police say he was found standing outside the vehicle last Saturday after it got stuck in a ditch in Mandan.

Authorities had received a call from the mother of the 1-year-old child that Littlebear was driving drunk with their son and had crashed the car but wouldn’t say where he was.

The father reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.27, more than three times the legal limit to drive.

Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

