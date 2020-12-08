Child Passenger Safety Program offering services various ways

The North Dakota Child Passenger Safety Program wants parents to be aware you can still receive services even though we’re in a pandemic.

There are many ways people can know if their car seat is safe enough from a certified child passenger safety technician.

Face-to-face is still available but masks are required. The other option is virtually through FaceTime, Zoom or Microsoft Teams.

We spoke with the director for the program who says car seat safety should be a top priority.

“We know 4 out of 5 car seats are misused. We know there are some beautiful technologies with car seats out there, but sometimes they’re incompatible with vehicles. So it can be a little frustrating to use car seats, and we want people to know we’re still here,” said Dawn Mayer.

Mayer says car crashes are the leading cause of serious accidents and death in children.

You can find a certified child passenger safety technician over at https://www.health.nd.gov/north-dakota-child-passenger-safety