Child Passenger Safety Program offering services various ways

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Child Passenger Safety Program wants parents to be aware you can still receive services even though we’re in a pandemic.

There are many ways people can know if their car seat is safe enough from a certified child passenger safety technician.

Face-to-face is still available but masks are required. The other option is virtually through FaceTime, Zoom or Microsoft Teams.

We spoke with the director for the program who says car seat safety should be a top priority.

“We know 4 out of 5 car seats are misused. We know there are some beautiful technologies with car seats out there, but sometimes they’re incompatible with vehicles. So it can be a little frustrating to use car seats, and we want people to know we’re still here,” said Dawn Mayer.

Mayer says car crashes are the leading cause of serious accidents and death in children.

You can find a certified child passenger safety technician over at https://www.health.nd.gov/north-dakota-child-passenger-safety

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Larry Watson

Kidder County Ambulance Services

Scheels

Shipping Swamped

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/7

79th Anniversary

Health leaders discuss COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan for nursing homes

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/7

With COVID-19 vaccine imminent, when and what can Floridians expect?

After the Whistle: Minot Swimming

After the Whistle: Our Redeemer's Basketball

After the Whistle: Century Patriots Swimming

After the Whistle: Linton-HMB Volleyball

Report: Trump could skip Biden's inauguration, hold opposing rally

Sporting Chance

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/7

A very warm start to the week with a big cool down

preparing for vaccine in ND

College Hockey

Plays of the Week

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss