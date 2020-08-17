Childcare Grant extended to help providers stay open

A state grant program for child care providers will continue for months to come.

The $12 million of the grant money will support working parents and child care providers affected by the pandemic. So far the grant has helped over 800 childcare providers caring for over 17,000 children. The money will help child care centers clean and sanitize, and perform health screenings on kids and staff members.

“I’m just very proud of the licensed providers in North Dakota how they’ve come together
and they’ve done everything they could to keep their doors open,” said Carmen Traeholt, ND Early Childhood Services Manager.

The grant is extended through December. For more information on how to apply or if you’re a parent looking for childcare click here.

