Children in the Car During Berthold Drug Arrest

A Berthold man was arrested on numerous drug offenses, with kids in his care at the time of the arrest.

28-year-old Luis Maldonado was arrested for several offenses after he was pulled over Thursday night.

Luis Maldonado

Maldonado gave multiple fictitious names and was arrested for false information.

Warrants were then confirmed for his arrest.

Two young children were in the vehicle. Maldonado is believed to be their uncle.

Methamphetamine, marijuana wax, and suspected heroin were next to the child in the front seat.

Methamphetamine was also found on the floor of the back seat area where the other child was seated.

Maldonado was jailed on 7 narcotic charges, driving with a suspended license, providing false information, refusing to comply, and the arrest warrant.

A complaint for child neglect is also being sent to the Ward County States Attorney.

Maldonado is believed to be from North Carolina but most recently of Williston.