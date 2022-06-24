This reading center has been transformed into a community stage put on by children under the instruction of Katherine Hardy, ED Coordinator, and Dance Instructor with Northern Plains Dance School.

They are first getting warmed up prior to presenting in front of an audience.

“I haven’t really done acting a lot. This is my second time doing it, but I think I like it,” Willow Lotton said.

The story chosen is Thumbelina, a tiny girl who comes across many creatures some of which Oliver Gonzalez enjoyed.

“I like rats and mice,” Oliver Gonzalez said.

He and his sister, both visiting from Minnesota, took a shot at some role-playing of the characters.

“I kind of liked all the Thumbelina parts, even the ones that weren’t playing and probably the witch and swallow bird that I was playing,” Claire Gonzalez

The story was narrated but the actors’ actions spoke loudly by way of movement and expression during their reenactment.

“I think with students when it comes time to learn a story, it’s the action in which you can become the story without using your voice,” Hardy said.

Children had just two hours to rehearse and put the skit together. They had their instructor assist them when they needed guidance as they performed in front of their parents.

“It was a lot of learning as well as we went through it. I think it was a lot of success as we went through it. I think overall it was a great success and they had a really wonderful time,” Hardy said.

This is the first time Northern Plains Dance School has put on a storytime like this they say they hope to bring more stories to life in the future.