Taking care of your mental health is important, and it doesn’t matter how old or young you are.

This week is Children’s Mental Health Awareness week and students at Minot’s Washington Elementary are learning what it means to be in control.

“When it comes to mental health, kids need to know that they have a team of people, a support system that have their back,” said Jackie Geiger, school counselor.

Geiger has been a school counselor for 15 years and said she knows the importance of teaching mental health to elementary school students.

“Society has changed a lot. We look at, you know, how rapidly things are changing out there and kids just need a few more skills, tools to be resilient this day and age,” said Geiger.

The Second Step program is teaching students about feelings like anxiety, sadness and being overwhelmed.

Plus, ways to cope when they have those feelings.

“I know one of my students is a big ‘self-talk,’ some of them just need to breathe. I have a lot that just needs to walk away from the situation before it escalates, so just learning what helps them. And then they get to practice too within the classroom, so that really helps,” said teacher Taylor Dunn.

Fifth-grader, Honey Lenoir said when she’s overwhelmed, she uses positive self-talk. She said it’s important to learn these skills now, before going into sixth grade.

“It’s like, bad things are like going to happen and you have to like figure out how to do it and like it’s just growing up and it’s hard,” said Lenoir.

These students also learn the importance of seeing a counselor when they need help. Aiden Sult has met with his school counselor before, and he said it really helped him.

“It makes me feel better about myself and you won’t feel as bad,” said Sult, fifth-grader.

Geiger said it’s important for parents to get involved with the school and know what’s going on.

And to put the cell phone down and spend quality time, like playing board games or going for a walk to help them de-stress.