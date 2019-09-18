Children’s museum creates better opportunities

Local News

Leaders in Minot are rolling up their sleeves to help build a better future for kids.

The Otto Bremer Bank helped fund The Minot Area Community Foundation which in turn covers lots of things in the area, including the Magic City Discovery Center.


The Bank gave 150 thousand dollars towards the building of the new Center.
The Discovery center will help young learners take their simple machines to a whole new level.

Encouraging sequential thinking, critical problem solving, and a more developed understanding of cause and effect.
Not only is this good for the Minot community, it will also help children across the region.

We spoke with Ken Kitzman, Minot Area Foundation Member. He said. “This has an impact of about 90 miles of people that will come to visit this. It’s very unique.
This children’s museum could be anywhere, but it’s here in our region to serve those in need and that..that need this kind of stimulation. It’s a great project.”

Members in the community believe that this is a huge win and will serve our youth for generations to come.

