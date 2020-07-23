Children’s Music Academy of Minot adjusting lessons during COVID-19

Youth sports aren’t the only activities that have had to adjust to new ways of operating since COVID-19 became a problem.

The Children’s Music Academy of Minot operated over Zoom at the beginning of the pandemic– but recently got back to in-person instruction.

Both children and parents will have their temperatures taken when they enter the building, and kids are spaced farther apart during class.

The owner of Children’s Music Academy says they will be following strict cleaning policies to ensure both student and instructor safety, while also providing regular lessons.

“Prior to the class beginning, each parent will sanitize the keyboard and once they’re ready to leave they will do that again and we’ll follow that same procedure with every class and with all of the instruments that are used by each one of the students,” owner of Children’s Music Academy Terri Aldrich said.

The Children’s Academy will be adding a new beginner’s course this fall geared toward kids age 7 to 12