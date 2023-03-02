MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Who doesn’t love a hot bowl of chili? One non-profit group is inviting chili chefs to put their batches to the test.

Independence Inc. (a non-profit that helps those living with disabilities) in Minot is hosting a chili competition this evening, and restaurants from Minot and nearby towns are cooking up chili for a panel of celebrity judges — who will choose their favorites along with a hungry crowd.

All funds raised from the event will help with the group’s capital campaign, which will put the finishing touches on their current building.

“At Independence, we remove barriers and achieve dreams for people with all types of disabilities,” explains the organization’s Executive Director Scott Burlingame. “The funds that are raised here tonight are going to help us complete the building that we moved into a little over a year ago. We don’t have enough space to do our work, so the proceeds tonight will allow us to finish the project off.”

Burlingame says he hopes to see around 200 people at the chili bowl. The event began at five at the Clarion Convention Center.