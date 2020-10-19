Chilly temps through October but warmer weather for November, according to Climate Prediction Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Things are starting to get chilly and snowy in western North Dakota.

Many areas saw a dusting this weekend, and Bismarck woke up to more powdery stuff on Monday. We asked KX Storm Team’s Chief Meteorologist Tom Schrader how long these cold temps are going to last.

“We are going to have a fair amount of snow this week across parts of western North Dakota. It looks like that pattern may change. We start to dry out maybe even next week. We are going to stay colder than normal, probably until the end of the month. But, there is relief in sight, it’s entirely possible that we could be warmer than normal for the next few weeks of November,” Schrader said.

Download the KX Storm team app to make sure you stay ahead of the storm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Bishop Ryan Volleyball

Century Football

Warmer Weather?

Corn Yield

District 28 Preview

Amtrak Changes

Monday, October 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/19

ATW: Rugby Sibling Teammates

ATW: Velva Football

ATW: Hannah Herbal

Space Heaters

WATCH: Best friend reunion at Georgia pumpkin patch goes viral

Prepare for more widespread snow

Minot Swimming

Prepping your fireplace for winter

Shelters prep for winter

Plays of the week October 18

Robert One Minute 10-18

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss