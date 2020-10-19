Chilly temps through October but warmer weather for November, according to Climate Prediction Center

Things are starting to get chilly and snowy in western North Dakota.

Many areas saw a dusting this weekend, and Bismarck woke up to more powdery stuff on Monday. We asked KX Storm Team’s Chief Meteorologist Tom Schrader how long these cold temps are going to last.

“We are going to have a fair amount of snow this week across parts of western North Dakota. It looks like that pattern may change. We start to dry out maybe even next week. We are going to stay colder than normal, probably until the end of the month. But, there is relief in sight, it’s entirely possible that we could be warmer than normal for the next few weeks of November,” Schrader said.

