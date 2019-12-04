Chmielewski’s Christmas Corner is back and it’s bigger than ever

BISMARCK — What everyone thought was an end to a Christmas tradition is back. Bright lights and holiday cheer can be seen on the Christmas Corner in Bismarck this year.

The Chmielewski’s Christmas Corner is in full swing. This comes after announcing last year they would no longer be setting up their decorations. However, in a Facebook post six weeks ago, they surprised again by saying they’d be back this year.

Since then, the family has been working hard setting up, adding new holiday decorations and the display is now bigger than ever. They revealed the set up on Thanksgiving and are asking the community this:

“Be respectful of the neighbors and don’t park in their driveways or across their driveways. Just be respectful, that’s all we ask,” said Alan Chmielewski, Owner of Christmas Corner house.

This is the 15th year the Chmielewski’s have been setting up the Christmas Corner and with donations from the community, they hope to continue this holiday tradition for years to come.

You can find all the fun at 2228 Kennedy Ave in Bismarck.