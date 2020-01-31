Chocolate Walk coming to Mandan

A chocolate walk is coming to select Mandan businesses on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Meander around town visiting shops and restaurants while enjoying free chocolate treats and discounts. Participation is free and all ages are welcome.

During the walk, you can receive points for at least one purchase, selfies, other suggested photos and more.

A free digital app for smartphones called “Actionbound” will guide participants to various stops and allow them to become eligible for prize drawings through different actions. A code for the Chocolate Walk will be posted at www.mandanprogress.org. Download the app and scan the code to launch the Chocolate Walk digital guide.

If you complete at least five business interactions by 4 p.m. you can qualify for prize drawings. Participants with top scores will be eligible for the date night package featuring free hotel stays, meal cards and more. Prizes will be awarded at 4:15 p.m. at Cappuccino on Collins, 105 Collins Avenue. Participants do not need to be present to win. Prize winners will also mbe posted to the Mandan Progress Organization’s Facebook page.