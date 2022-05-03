BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A new food pantry has opened in Bismarck as part of Choice Bank’s outreach program.

Choice Bank, in partnership with Legacy Children’s Foundation, opened 15 free People First pantries across North Dakota and Minnesota.

The one in Bismarck, by the Arc Thrift Store, was unveiled and filled Tuesday.

The pantries are part of Choice Bank’s efforts to address hunger concerns in North Dakota and are open around the clock.

They are intended to fill emergency food service gaps when schools and other local pantries are closed.

“It’s about more than banking for us,” explained Brandon Reems, president of the Bismarck branch of Choice Bank. “We invest in the communities we serve through volunteering, donating to charities and establishing enrichment programs. It’s part of our people first commitment to address food insecurities in our communities, and we knew there were people struggling with hunger.”

Donations to the People First pantries are welcome, and drop boxes are available inside all local Choice Banks.

The pantry will be continually restocked with non-perishable food and toiletries.