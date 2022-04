A new Williston Basin School District #7 board member was chosen by a special election Tuesday in Williston.

The election was held to fill a vacancy on the board following Thomas Kalil’s resignation in December 2021.

569 votes were cast, according to the school’s Business Manager Sherri Heser — and Chris Walstad won with 362.

Jonathon Greiner received the next highest amount of votes with 107.