Christmas at the Zoo returns this Saturday with new activities

An annual tradition makes a return to the Roosevelt Park Zoo this weekend.

Christmas at the Zoo returns after the pandemic put it on hold last year. Residents in Minot and surrounding communities can take part in several activities.

There will also be cookies and cocoa to keep people warm.

This year, organizers are adding a few new things to give back to the community, including several drives they plan to hold.

“We’re hosting a blood drive at Christmas at the Zoo, if you would like to give they will take walk-ins. In addition to the blood drive, we are also doing a toy drive and a food drive. You bring us a used toy that our primates could use or a stuffed animal that we can pay it forward to Souris Valley Animal Shelter,” said Jennifer Kleen who is Executive Director, Greater Minot Zoological Society.

Kleen says other toys will be given to the Minot Homeless Coalition.

Anyone who donates blood, food, and toys will get into the event for free. All others will be asked to pay a small fee to get in.