MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The holiday season is upon us, and so is the Annual Minot Christmas Big One Art & Craft Fair.

According to a news release, during The Big One, thousands of people will head to the ND State Fair Center this weekend to locate handmade items — as well as reunite with friends to share stories, stock up on unique finds, see new creations, spend money, and more. The building will be filled with over 350 booths from exhibitors from across the state and upper Midwest.

Inside the center, over 200 crafters, artists, and bakers will showcase their handcrafted and handmade products — meaning that the is truly something for everyone and everything (including homes, yards, families, and even pets).

The event is happening on Friday, November 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, November 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for each day.