MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s the season of giving and one group of women is giving back in a big way to students and their families.

This holiday season, some Jim Hill middle school students and their families, will be receiving very special gifts.

And the organization playing Santa is Power of the Purse, which is a part of the Minot Area Community Foundation.

“It’s just a group of ladies that give each year annually, a certain amount of money. And then we combine forces and we figure out where we’d like to grant that money,” said Ashlee Deschamp, a member of the board of directors for Power of the Purse.

Students and their families had gifts delivered by first responders starting Thursday morning.

“The students were chosen from teachers. We sent out a survey wondering what kids would want for themselves, for their parents, and for a sibling or someone that’s close to them. And their responses were amazing. It was wonderful how thoughtless they were,” said Britni Schmalz, a counselor at Jim Hill Middle School.

Members of Power of the Purse and Schmalz were hard at work wrapping gifts on Wednesday night.

And in addition to providing and wrapping presents, the organization also donated money towards the Mystic cupboard, a food program at the school.

“It just covers some families that might need more food over the weekends where schools might not be providing breakfast and lunch. So Power of the Purse has donated an amazing amount of money that we want to put into a fund that will accrue more money throughout the years and interest to keep it going throughout generations,” said Schmalz.

And Deschamp says it just feels great to give back.

“I think that just anybody should just feel good about being able to help anybody who might need some help around the Christmas time,” said Deschamp.

And Schmalz has a message for everyone for this holiday season.

“Just right now with the Christmas season, Merry Christmas. This is the true reason for why we are here and what we do and kindness. Choose it always and pay it forward,” said Schmalz.

Deschamp says currently Power of the Purse has around 24 members, but the maximum is 36 so if people would like to apply, they can reach out to the Minot Area Community Foundation.